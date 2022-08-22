Moderna: Canada Exercises Option To Purchase 4.5 Mln Doses Of Omicron-containing Bivalent Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced the Government of Canada has exercised its option to purchase an additional 4.5 million doses of an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine booster candidate from the company, in addition to moving forward the scheduled delivery of 1.5 million doses of the bivalent vaccine candidate from 2023 to 2022. Moderna and the Government of Canada have also agreed to convert six million doses of the Spikevax, mRNA-1273, to an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine.

Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer, said: "As we have seen throughout this pandemic, the Government of Canada continues to take important steps in preparing for the winter season and protecting its people against Omicron."

