Moderna: 50 µg Booster Dose Of MRNA-1273.211 Meets Objectives For Bivalent Booster Candidates

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported new clinical data on its bivalent COVID-19 booster platform including data on its first bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211. The company said A50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.211 showed superiority against Beta, Delta and Omicron variants of concern one month after administration. The mRNA-1273.211 booster candidate was generally well tolerated in 300 study participants.

The company noted that the results indicate that the bivalent booster vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.211 at the 50 µg dose level induced higher antibody responses than the 50 µg mRNA-1273 booster, even when the variants were not included in the booster vaccine.

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said: "Our latest bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214, which combines the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster with our Omicron-specific booster candidate, remains our lead candidate for the fall 2022 Northern Hemisphere booster?. We look forward to sharing initial data on mRNA-1273.214 later in the second quarter."

