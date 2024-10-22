News & Insights

Stocks

Modern Meat Expands into Plant-Based Pet Food Market

October 22, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Modern Meat (TSE:MEAT) has released an update.

Modern Plant Based Foods has completed the acquisition of AnimalKind, a plant-based pet food company, marking its entry into the expanding plant-based pet food market. This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and ethical products, enhancing Modern’s position as an emerging player in the industry. The acquisition signals Modern’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in plant-based products.

For further insights into TSE:MEAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.