Modern Meat Expands into Plant-Based Pet Food Market

Modern Meat (TSE:MEAT) has released an update.

Modern Plant Based Foods has completed the acquisition of AnimalKind, a plant-based pet food company, marking its entry into the expanding plant-based pet food market. This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and ethical products, enhancing Modern’s position as an emerging player in the industry. The acquisition signals Modern’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in plant-based products.

