Modern Massages: How Rachel Beider Is Transforming the Wellness Space Using a Clinical Approach

Rachel Beider, CEO of PRESS Modern Massage, is dedicated to creating spaces for helping and healing through the power of clinical massage.

Rachel grew up with scoliosis and regular back pain and ultimately found relief from massage therapy. This ignited her lifetime goal of making a difference in the wellness field. With PRESS Modern Massage, she is able to deliver quality services to clients who experience all kinds of injuries from everyday life. And she’s making clinical massage therapy accessible to everyone.

We asked Rachel about the unique approach of PRESS Modern Massage, the importance of service leadership for company growth, and how she called on her resiliency in times of turbulence.

Q: Tell us the story behind PRESS Modern Massage’s founding: How and why did you start working on your company?

A: I truly believe that “your mess is your message.” I grew up experiencing pain and discomfort from scoliosis, a curvature in the spine. I found that massage therapy was one of the few things that truly helped me to find relief, and it sparked a lifetime interest in wellness. I’m also a very multi-passionate entrepreneur, and in starting my massage therapy company, I got to experience the joys—and sometimes difficulties—of problem solving on so many different creative fronts. I love everything about owning a business!

Q: What are some of the most meaningful impacts PRESS Modern Massage has had so far?

A: The joys of business ownership mean freedom to me on so many different levels of my life –– freedom financially, freedom to have the kinds of work relationships that I desire, and freedom to give back in ways that feel meaningful and impactful. My business has allowed me to hire and work with a phenomenal team and employ more than 50 amazing and talented people. We’ve treated over 40,000 people and helped them feel so much better. There’s something really special about getting to be the best part of someone’s day!

Q: What makes PRESS Modern Massage different from others?

A: We take a very clinical approach to our massage work, which is deeply rooted in anatomy and physiology. While the sessions we give are of a therapeutic nature, we did away with the cold, clinical feeling of paper sheets and bright lights, and instead have chosen a warm and relaxing setting. I find that the combination of medical massage in a warm cozy space is the most effective at treating both the physical and physiological effects of stress.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: In working for others, I often felt like a bystander in my own career. I longed to be impactful—for my presence and work to feel important. I dislike the authoritarian approach of leading from the top down. Instead, I see myself as a “servant leader” in my company. My most important job is making sure that my team has everything they need to succeed, feel amazing, and thrive in their positions. I’ve found that this approach to leadership has led to higher employee retention, greater company culture, and overall happiness at work.

Q: What’s one thing you wish you had known before starting your company?

A: Learning to delegate efficiently was a real game changer for me. Inspired by Ari Meisel, my personal goal is to delegate 70 percent of whatever is on my plate each year to the next team member, and for them to do the same, all the way down the line. At the bottom, we automate everything possible. This way we keep moving forward with new opportunities.

Q: What are the biggest mistakes you’ve made?

A: The biggest mistake that I made as I was growing and scaling was not asking for help sooner. Learning to express my needs and be vulnerable was a real challenge for me. There was a time when I felt I was spread way too thin and like I was failing constantly. That burnout could have been prevented if I had brought on help sooner.

Q: We dare you to brag. What achievements are you most proud of?

A: The achievement I’m most proud of is our team not giving up during the pandemic. New York State mandated our business closure for months, and there were several times that I came close to giving into the despair and fear of uncertainty. I gave birth to my first child about a week into the shelter in place order in New York City. Between the business closure and having a newborn, I was under an intense amount of pressure. During the closures, my company took a huge hit and we lost half of our locations. I tried to call on my own resilience and resourcefulness, and remind myself that if I lost great real estate, it’s likely that others did too. I knew that if I hung in there, I might be able to find some amazing locations on the other side of things. I can’t tell you how right I was! While we lost two studios, I’ve been able to open up two new studios in Manhattan, and in areas that were previously too expensive for us. We came out even stronger!

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: If I could go back in time and advise my younger self, I would tell myself that there will be so many ups and downs on this journey, and to trust my own resilience and resourcefulness. When things get difficult, instead of asking, “Why is this happening to me?” ask, “Why is this happening FOR me?”

Q: What’s next for you and PRESS Modern Massage?

A: We recently opened our Union Square location, which is already thriving. We just signed a lease on our beautiful Columbus Circle location, which will open in early 2022. And last but not least, we are hiring!

Rachel is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

