Modern Land says it did not repay principal, interest on maturing bond

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Developer Modern Land (China) Co Ltd 1107.HK said on Tuesday that it had not repaid principal and interest on a bond that matured Oct. 25 due to "unexpected liquidity issues".

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, Modern Land said that it was assessing the financial condition and cash position of the group, and expects to engage independent financial advisors soon for an overall plan.

Trading of the company's shares and debt securities will remain halted until further notice, it said. The company last week ended an attempt to seek bondholder approval to extend the maturity of its 12.85% senior notes due 2021.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.