Modern Innovative Digital Technology Projects Significant Financial Loss

Modern Innovative Digital Technology Company Limited, formerly known as Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Ltd., has issued a profit warning, indicating an anticipated net loss of approximately HK$30 million for the six months ending September 2024. This contrasts with a net profit of HK$4 million from the same period last year, attributed mainly to reduced gains on investments. Investors are advised to approach with caution as the company finalizes its interim results.

