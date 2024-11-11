News & Insights

Modern Healthcare Technology Plans Board Meeting for Interim Results

Modern Healthcare Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0919) has released an update.

Modern Healthcare Technology Holdings Limited announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to approve its interim financial results for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, which could impact investor interest and stock performance.

