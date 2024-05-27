News & Insights

Modern Foods to Acquire AnimalKind Assets

May 27, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Modern Meat (TSE:MEAT) has released an update.

Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., a Canadian company specializing in plant-based products, has announced its intent to acquire AnimalKind, a move that will enhance its offerings and solidify its market presence. The acquisition will include AnimalKind’s innovative dog treat formulations, among other assets, positioning Modern for continued leadership in the sustainable food sector. The completion of the deal is contingent on due diligence, board approval, and definitive agreements.

