Modern Dental Group’s Resolutions Pass Unanimously

Modern Dental Group Limited (HK:3600) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Modern Dental Group Limited reported unanimous shareholder support for all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors, issuance of dividends, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Shareholders also granted the company the authority to buy back and issue shares, with over 90% approval for the related mandates. This demonstration of confidence from the shareholders reflects positively on the company’s governance and future financial strategies.

