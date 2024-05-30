News & Insights

Stocks

Modern Dental Group’s Resolutions Pass Unanimously

May 30, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Modern Dental Group Limited (HK:3600) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Modern Dental Group Limited reported unanimous shareholder support for all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors, issuance of dividends, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Shareholders also granted the company the authority to buy back and issue shares, with over 90% approval for the related mandates. This demonstration of confidence from the shareholders reflects positively on the company’s governance and future financial strategies.

For further insights into HK:3600 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.