Modern Dental Group (SEHK:3600) Price Target Increased by 21.55% to 7.02

The average one-year price target for Modern Dental Group (SEHK:3600) has been revised to HK$7.02 / share. This is an increase of 21.55% from the prior estimate of HK$5.77 dated August 30, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$6.95 to a high of HK$7.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.18% from the latest reported closing price of HK$5.23 / share.

Modern Dental Group Maintains 3.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.29%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.12% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modern Dental Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3600 is 0.01%, an increase of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 6,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,619K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3600 by 5.25% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,402K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 754K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3600 by 3.62% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 396K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3600 by 6.58% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 345K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

