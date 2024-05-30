Modern Dental Group Outshines in Tough Economy

Modern Dental Group Limited (HK:3600) has released an update.

Modern Dental Group Limited reported a 6.2% revenue increase in Q1 2024 compared to the same period the previous year, with notable growth in European and Asian Pacific markets despite a challenging macro-economic environment. The company attributes its success to strategic multi-dimensional approaches, a diverse product portfolio, and advances in digital transformation, positioning it well to outperform industry competitors and capitalize on the consolidating dental prosthetics sector.

