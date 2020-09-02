Cryptocurrencies

Moderator of Darknet Marketplace AlphaBay Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
(Syda Productions/Shutterstock)

A Colorado man who mediated disputes on the now-defunct darknet marketplace Alphabay has been handed a lengthy prison sentence.

  • According to a Tuesday press statement by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), 26-year-old Bryan Connor Herrell received an 11-year prison term from U.S District Court Judge Dale Drozd.
  • Herrell was responsible for settling disputes between vendors and consumers concerning trades in illicit goods such as drugs and guns, often paid for using bitcoin.
  • He was also responsible for monitoring attempts to defraud users of the darknet marketplace and operated under the monikers âPenissmithâ and âBotah.â
  • âThis sentence serves as further proof criminals cannot hide behind technology,â said U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott.
  • People should think again before buying or selling drugs online: âYou will be caught,â Scott said.
  • Prior to being shut down by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in July 2017, AlphaBay was a popular marketplace for illicit items including stolen identities, credit cards and narcotics.
  • In February, 36-year-old Ohio resident Larry Dean Harmon, former CEO of Coin Ninja, was charged by U.S. law enforcement for laundering more than $300 million in bitcoin for AlphaBay.
  • Harmonâs family denied he was ever involved directly with AlphaBay with his brother claiming the marketplace used Harmonâs cryptocurrency mixer Helix without his consent or input.
  • Mixers allow users to obfuscate the source of a cryptocurrency payment by outputting different coins than are sent in.
  • Alphabay users traded using cryptocurrency like bitcoin because payments are outside the banking system and are semi-anonymous.
  • However, transactions are traceable on most blockchains and can ultimately be used by law enforcement to link criminals to their activities.

See also: Online Black Marketsâ Bitcoin Revenues Take a Hit Amid Pandemic

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular