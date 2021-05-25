Moderate Fuel Costs Aid Allegiant (ALGT) Amid High Debt

We have recently updated a report on Allegiant Travel Company ALGT.

Due to lacklustre air-travel demand, the company’s operating revenues declined 31.8% year over year in the first quarter of 2021. With traffic being at a low level, passenger revenues declined 32.3%. Air traffic for scheduled services declined 25.9%. Also, capacity at the end of March-end quarter dropped 1.1% year on year.

Moreover, Allegiant’s cash position is bland. The carrier exited first-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $301.6 million, whereas its long-term debt and finance lease obligations (net of current maturities and related costs) were $1,459.6 million. This implies that the company does not have enough cash to meet debt burden.

Meanwhile, moderate fuel costs partly offset coronavirus-led revenue declines. Evidently, average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) declined 0.5% to $1.86 in first-quarter 2021. Low fuel costs supported the company’s bottom line in the March-end quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Herc Holdings and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.