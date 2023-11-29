Model Portfolios Show Enduring Appeal of Balanced Portfolios

Decisions made by model portfolio managers are showing that investors are starting to get cautious about valuations of megacap tech stocks. These stocks have been the biggest gainers this year in the stock market. Tech stocks with market caps above a trillion dollars are up more than 50% YTD, while the S&P 500 is up 19%. 2 major catalysts for this group have been the perception that rates have peaked and a frenzy for securities connected to artificial intelligence.

Of course, many market-cap weighted or tech-focused indices will have outsized exposure to this group. According to Brooks Friederich of Envestnet, an intermediary which operates a platform that offers customized products from asset managers, “End-clients are saying ‘I want an investment product that isn’t going to have all this exposure to the big-tech stocks,’ If you look at retirement portfolios, they all have too much exposure to that because of the construction of the market.”

He also adds that balanced portfolios continue to have appeal and are a major reason for the boom in model portfolios given the ease of combining asset classes. More than half of the assets on its platform are linked to 60/40 or 70/30 portfolios despite the poor performance of fixed income as a hedge against equities last year.

Finsum: Model portfolio end-clients are showing some concerns about the valuations of megacap tech stocks, while remaining committed to balanced portfolios despite recent volatility.

