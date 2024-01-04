Model Portfolios for Retirement Savings in Taxable Accounts

When it comes to investing for retirement, most think of IRAs and 401(k)s due to the unique tax advantages. However, there is a tradeoff as these accounts tend to be less flexible. According to Christine Benz, Morningstar’s director of personal finance and retirement planning, there are some upsides to investing for retirement in taxable accounts.

These advantages include the ability to save and invest as much money as available, withdraw funds with no penalty or limitations, and no constraints on investment choices. Using taxable accounts for retirement investing is also necessary for ‘super-savers’ who have maxed out contributions to tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

Benz notes that with the right selection of investments, the taxable account can become as tax efficient as an IRA or 401(k). Additionally, it can help with financial goals of a short or intermediate nature like a down payment for a house, a remodeling project, or a vacation home.

She notes that model portfolios are well-suited for tax-efficient investing in taxable accounts. She recommends structuring these model portfolios into 3 components. One is a liquidity basket for short-term spending needs, a high-quality municipal bond fund basket that is geared for withdrawals between 5 to 8 years, and the rest invested in a globally diversified basket of equities.

Finsum: For retirement investing, there is still a place for taxable accounts especially for specific purposes. Here’s how to use model portfolios to achieve these goals.

model portfolios

liquidity

tax efficiency

401k

retirement

