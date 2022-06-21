Model Portfolios Expand Client Relations

Financial Advisors are spread thin when it comes to the services they provide and are increasingly turning to outsourcing the investment management practice to concentrate on client relations. Many advisors are being increasingly tasked with tax planning and strategy, estate planning, lifestyle management, charitable planning, and college funding and need to free up time for these activities. On top of that RIAs need to actually grow their clientele which means they need to utilize portfolio construction technology like model portfolios to build on their clientele. A good tip to look for when searching for an outsourcing provider is if they provide high-frequency analysis for you and your clients.

Finsum: Models are a great way for advisors to leverage technology while upping contact with their clients.

model portfolios

