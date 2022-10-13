Model portfolios are making more than a little noise

Model portfolios? They’re making their presence felt.

Their use by advisors is one of the most significant factors now reshaping the financial product distribution terrain, according to broadridge.com.

Gaining a firm handle not only how – but why – advisors are leveraging the model portfolios yields insight into the idyllic sales approach required to lasso model driven fund and ETF assets. What’s more, its effect on the distribution strategies and subsequent profitability generated by asset managers talks with a big stick.

Within the $6.5 trillion investment advisory solutions industry, these types of models perpetually have played a key role, according to MMI.

Working from scratch, advisors can build each client portfolio in their book of business. Not only that, using a more standardized approach, advisors, by tapping into broker/deal programs like rep-as-portfolio, can take their own models and run with them.

It doesn’t stop there. Advisors -- particularly IBDs and RIAs – have the leeway to hang onto discretion and executive models through emerging model marketplaces.

The reason for their popularity are apparent, according to troweprice.com. Not only can they abet your ability to streamline your business, you also can pare risk. Another key attribute: they avail you the opportunity to devote more time to clients.

However, performance can vary wildly depending on the model, which can make discovering the idea fit you’re your client less than easy pickings.

