Model portfolios all in on third party outsourcing

While model portfolios, of course, help pare down some of the labor inherent to the analysis of all investment positions, some advisors, nevertheless, outsource some – or all – of the investment management responsibilities by tapping third part model portfolios, according to flexshares.com.

Unlike funds, among other traditional investment vehicles, external solutions like third party portfolios provide financial advisors leeway over a gambit of aspects of managing a portfolio. They include underlying holdings, asset allocation, rebalancing frequency, and trading.

“Advisors are typically seeking a holistic, cost-efficient, outcome-oriented solution from a trusted brand. Our models seek to provide a robust framework to navigate global markets and offer a straightforward means to help advisors build scale, enhance client service and satisfy regulatory expectations,” according to Melinda Mecca, director of Investment Solutions, Northern Trust Asset Management.

Also referred to by some RIA in the industry as the separately managed account, they’re used by investment advisors for accounts with higher AUM or asset under management, according to synertree.io.

Now, trade and asset allocation decisions are beyond the wheelhouse of an RIA, but should have the chops to know the product without in extensive insight into each security within the model portfolio, the site continued.

