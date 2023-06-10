Model Portfolio for a Return to Normalcy

Markets often behave unexpectedly. This is certainly the case in 2023 as many have been caught off guard with strong equity markets which have sent stocks to their highest levels since the middle of last year. The S&P 500 is now nearly 20% above its October low which many would deem a new bull market.

In an article for TheStreet, Jim Collins, the founder of PortfolioGuru, discusses a model portfolio that would do very well if this unexpected return to normalcy continues. His strategy involves buying preferred shares of regional banks which have been among the hardest-hit parts of the market. The preferred shares do offer generous yield but have major upside in the event that interest rates move lower, easing the inverted yield curve which is proving to be a major challenge for the sector.

Collins says that this model portfolio is essentially a bet that the US’ financial system will remain stable and continue functioning well, meaning that we have passed the worst part of the crisis. He believes that the portfolio has considerable potential for capital gains in addition to hefty dividend payments.

Finsum: Jim Collins shares a model portfolio that would particularly benefit if the crisis for regional banks is over and a return to normalcy is imminent for financial markets.

