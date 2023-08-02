Model portfolio can do your firm a solid

What firm doesn’t need a pick me up; you know, from time to time? Well, you might want to try on a model portfolio for size, according to investmentnews.com.

Addressing part and parcel of the financial picture of a client’s key to helping advisors erect a business.

Streamlining the management of the portfolio process – yet not to the detriment of client trust or the performance of a portfolio is an approach. One way to make it click is through the use of a model portfolio.

A few ways to go about it:

MODEL PORTFOLIOS FOSTER MORE EFFICIENT RELATIONSHIPS

MODEL PORTFOLIOS OFFER CONSISTENT ANALYTICS

MODEL PORTFOLIOS IMPROVE RELIABILITY

MODEL PORTFOLIOS PROVIDE BLENDED STRATEGIES TO IMPROVE CUSTOMIZATION

Consequently, probably not surprisingly, increasingly, model portfolios are finding their mojo, gaining greater popularity, according to smartasset.com.

The proof’s in the bottom line. According to Morningstar, as of March of last year, assets following model portfolios swelled to $349 billion. Between June 30 of 2021 and March 31 of last year, that’s a hopscotch of an estimated 22%.

