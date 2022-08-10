Model N Stock Adds 27% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Model N, Inc. (MODN) shares are surging more than 27 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since August 9 after the company reported a lower loss, supported by revenue growth for the third quarter.

Currently, shares are at $33.31, up 27.11 percent from the previous close of $26.19 on a volume of 161,227. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $20.95-$37.39 on average volume of 138,770.

