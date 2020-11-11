Model N (MODN) Q4 Earnings Beat, Stock Down on Bleak View

Model N, Inc. MODN reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 14 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.6%. The bottom line also improved 7.7% year over year.



Revenues were $41.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6% and increased 13% year over year.



Robust adoption of the company’s revenue management solutions drove the fiscal fourth-quarter top line. Model N’s Revenue Cloud aids organizations with enhanced efficiency, visibility, and transparency in reporting.

Shares Down on Bleak Guidance

Despite better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, shares of Model N are down more than 11% in the pre-market trading on Nov 11.



The company anticipates fiscal first-quarter 2021 total revenues between $40.2 million and $40.6 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $41.1 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated in the range of 5-8 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share.



For fiscal 2021, Model N expects total revenues in the range of $170 million to $172 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $174.1 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be 27-35 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 43 cents per share.







On a year-to-date basis, shares of Model N have gained 1.1%, compared with the industry’s rally of 71.8%.

Quarter Details & Business Highlights

Model N reports earnings under two business lines — Subscription and Professional Services.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Subscription revenues (71.6% of total fiscal fourth-quarter revenues) were $29.7 million, up 8% year over year. This was driven by strong go-to-market execution and new logo additions.



Professional Services revenues (28.4%) increased 28.6% on a year-over-year basis to $11.8 million.



Notable companies including, Merck Co. MRK, Seqirus USA, Mallinckrodt and Octapharma, have selected Model N’s Revenue Cloud products. In the fiscal fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, went live with full suite of Model N’s cloud solutions, with an aim to enhance pricing, quoting, and rebating activities and obtain more data-driven actionable intelligence into its channel.



Also, Servier Monde went live with implementation of Global Pricing Management offering in a bid to accelerate and enhance decision-making.



Moreover, the company is making steady progress in its transformation to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based model, which is driving top-line growth.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) from the year-ago-figure to 63%. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin expanded 100 bps from the year-ago-figure to 74% on higher revenue base.



Model N, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Model N, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Model N, Inc. Quote

Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was $7 million, up 38%year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income was $6.8 million, up 41% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin (as a percentage of total revenues) expanded 530 bps to 22.9%.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2020, Model N had cash and cash equivalents of $200.5 million compared with $192.4 million as of Jun 30, 2020.



As of Sep 30, 2020, the company had total debt (including current portion) of $114.4 million, compared with $112.2 million reported as of Jun 30, 2020.

Fiscal 2020 at a Glance

In fiscal 2020, the company generated revenues of $161.1 million, up 14% year over year.



Subscription revenues (72.1% of total fiscal 2020 revenues) of $116.2 million, improved 10% on a year-over-year basis.



Professional Services revenues (27.9%) of $44.9 million climbed 24.6% year over year.



Net cash flow from operating activities was $14.4 million for the fiscal year 2020 ended Sep 30, 2020, compared with $10.5 million in the fiscal year 2019. Free cash flow was reported at $13.8 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared with free cash flow of $10.2 million in fiscal year 2019.

Guidance in Detail

Fiscal first-quarter 2021 subscription revenues are projected to be $29.4-$29.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $4.1 million and $4.5 million.



Fiscal 2021 subscription revenues are forecast in the range of $122 million to $124 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the band of $18-20 million.

Zacks Rank & a Stock to Consider

Currently, Model N carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is NVIDIA NVDA, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.



NVIDIA is set to report earnings on Nov 18.



The long-term earnings growth rate for NVIDIA is currently pegged at 20.07%.

