Model N (MODN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Model N, Inc. MODN reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 15 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 150%. The bottom line also improved 150% year over year.



Revenues were $41.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and increased 19% year over year. The figure was also higher than the guided range of $39.4-$39.8 million.



Robust adoption of the company’s revenue cloud platform drove the top line. Notably, a leading medtech company selected Model N’s Global Tender Management solution to accelerate its tendering process in 14 countries.



Moreover, the company is making steady progress in its transformation to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based model, which is driving top-line growth.

Quarter in Detail

Model N reports earnings under two business lines — Subscription and Professional Services.



In third-quarter fiscal 2020, Subscription revenues were $29.3 million, up 10% year over year. This was driven by strong go-to-market execution and new logo additions.



Professional Services revenues increased 47.6% on a year-over-year basis to $11.9 million.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 560 basis points (bps) from the year-ago-figure to 64%.



Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was $6.4 million, up 93.5%year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income was $6.2 million, up 106.5% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin (as a percentage of total revenues) expanded 640 bps to 15%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2020, Model N had cash and cash equivalents of $192.4 million compared with $61.3 million as of Mar 31, 2020.



As of Jun 30, 2020, the company had total debt (including current portion) of $112.2 million, compared with $39.4 million reported as of Mar 31, 2020.



Net cash flow from operating activities was $7.2 million for the first nine month-period ended Jun 30, 2020, compared with $4.8 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow was reported at $7 million for the nine month-period of fiscal year 2020, compared with free cash flow of $4.6 million in the prior-year period.

Guidance

The company anticipates fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 total revenues between $40.1 million and $40.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $37.4 million.



Subscription revenues are projectedin the range of $29-$29.4 million.



Non-GAAP net income is anticipated in the range of 7-9 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $4.6 million and $5 million.



For fiscal 2020, Model N now expects total revenues in the range of $159.7-$160.1 million compared with prior guided range of $154-$156 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $155.2 million.



Fiscal 2020 subscription revenues are now forecast in the range of $115.5-$115.9 million compared with $114-$115 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are now expected in the range of 41-43 cents per share compared with the prior guided range of 28-31 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 29 cents per share.



Adjusted EBITDA is now projected in the band of $19-19.4 million, compared with the prior guided range of $14-$15 million.

