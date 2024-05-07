Model N (MODN) Q2 Earnings Miss Despite Top-Line Growth

Model N, Inc. MODN delivered mixed second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the bottom line missing the same. This San Mateo, CA-based company recorded a top-line expansion year over year, driven by healthy demand for cloud revenue management solutions in several end markets.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the company incurred a net loss of $1.4 million or a loss of 4 cents per share compared with a loss of $33.3 million or a loss of 88 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue growth year over year led to a narrower loss during the quarter.



Non-GAAP net income rose to $9.4 million or 24 cents per share from $6.8 million or 18 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents.

Revenues

The company generated $65.1 million in revenues, up 4% year over year. Healthy traction in various industries, including pharmaceuticals and semiconductor, is supporting the top line. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64 million.



Net sales from Subscription rose to $49.2 million, up from $44.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure surpassed our estimate of $48.7 million. SaaS ARR (annual recurring revenue) improved 11% year over year to $139.1 million.



Professional Services revenues totaled $15.9 million, down from $17.7 million a year ago. The top line beat our estimate of $15.4 million.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $39.8 million from $37.8 million a year ago, with respective margins of 61.2% and 60.3%. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.9 million, up from $9.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating income stood at $10.7 million compared with $9 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the March quarter, Model N generated $31 million in cash from operating activities against a cash utilization of $6.1 million in the year-ago period. As of Mar 31, 2024, it had $334.6 million in cash and cash equivalents with $281.2 million of long-term debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.