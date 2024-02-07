Model N (MODN) Q1 Earnings Miss Despite Higher Revenues

Model N, Inc. MODN delivered mixed first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the bottom line missing the same. The San Mateo, CA-based company recorded a top-line expansion year over year, driven by strong momentum in all business verticals.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the company incurred a net loss of $1.8 million or a loss of 5 cents per share compared with a loss of $4.1 million or a loss of 11 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Net sales growth year over year led to a narrower loss during the quarter.



Non-GAAP net income rose to $10.9 million or 28 cents per share from $8.7 million or 22 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Model N, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Model N, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Model N, Inc. Quote

Revenues

The company generated $63.5 million in revenues, up 7% year over year. New logo signings, strong renewals and customer base expansions drove the top line. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62 million.



Net sales from Subscription rose to $47.7 million, up from $44.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure surpassed our estimate of $46.9 million. SaaS ARR (annual recurring revenue) improved 16% year over year to $134.8 million.



In High Tech business, Taiwan Semiconductor deployed Model N’s channel data management and revenue cloud to automate various key processes. A prominent manufacturer of power conversion, measurement and control solutions also selected Model N’s solution during the quarter. These developments supported the top line in this vertical.



In business services, the company witnessed solid momentum. United Therapeutics utilizes the newly launched State Price Transparency Management business services offering. Moderna also extended usage of MODN’s business services to better manage their membership, contract administration and rebate processing.



In Life Sciences, Model N continues to see healthy demand among its existing customer base, backed by new product launches. Novartis utilized Model N Engage to enhance operational excellence. A global biopharmaceutical company, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, also selected MODN’s Global Launch Excellence solution during the quarter.



Professional Services revenues totaled $15.8 million, up from $14.9 million a year ago, driven by growing demand for the company’s mission-critical solutions. The top line beat our estimate of $15.1 million.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $38.3 million from $36.1 million a year ago, with respective margins of 60.3% and 61%. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.9 million, up from $9.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating income stood at $9.6 million compared with $8.9 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the December quarter, Model N generated $2.1 million cash from operating activities against a cash utilization of $18.3 million in the year-ago period. As of Dec 31, 2023, it had $303.4 million in cash and cash equivalents with $280.8 million of long-term debt.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects total revenues between $63.5-64.5 million. Subscription revenues are expected in the range of $48.5-$49 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $9 million and $10 million. Non-GAAP operating income is estimated within $9.2-$10.2 million, while non-GAAP earnings per share are estimated in the band of 24-27 cents.



For fiscal 2024, management expects total revenues in the band of $260.5-$263.5 million. Subscription revenues are anticipated in the range of $193.5-$195.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted within $48-$51 million. Non-GAAP operating income is expected within $46.9-$49.9 million, while non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be within $1.25-$1.32 per share.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Model N currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.71%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 78.99%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

