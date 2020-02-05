Markets

Model N (MODN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Model N, Inc. MODN reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 12 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 100% and increased 300% year over year.

Revenues came in at $38.4 million, which beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and increased 9% year over year. The figure was also higher than the guided range of $37 million to $37.4 million.

Robust adoption of the company’s revenue cloud platform drove the top line. Notably, life sciences companies like Biogen and Novo Nordisk as well as a leading pharmaceutical company completed their transition to Model N’s revenue cloud platform during the quarter.

Moreover, the company is making steady progress in its transformation to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based model.
 

