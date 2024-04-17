Model N (MODN) Price Target Decreased by 5.83% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Model N (NYSE:MODN) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an decrease of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 32.49 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.20% from the latest reported closing price of 29.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Model N. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODN is 0.18%, an increase of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 52,532K shares. The put/call ratio of MODN is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,825K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,415K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,168K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,310K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,719K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 19.32% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,672K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 20.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 23.02% over the last quarter.

Model N Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world's leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology.

