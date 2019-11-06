Model N (MODN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4
Model N, Inc. MODN reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 non-GAAP earnings of 12 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The figure also improved from 6 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues came in at $36.6 million, marginally ahead of Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36 million. The figure was also higher than management’s guided range of $35.5 million to $35.9 million. However, the top line were flat on a year-over-year basis.
Notably, Model N had adopted ASC 606 from first-quarter fiscal 2019.
The company is making steady progress in its transformation to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based model.
Coming to price performance, shares of Model N have returned 122.5% year to date, outperforming the industry’s rally of 13.8%.
Quarter in Detail
Model N has been reporting earnings results under two business lines — Subscription and Professional Services — from first-quarter fiscal 2019. Notably, the company previously reported under two domains — SaaS & Maintenance and License & Implementation.
In fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, Subscription revenues of almost $27.4 million improved 7.5% year over year.
Professional Services revenues declined 18.2% on a year-over-year basis to $9.2 million, primarily owing to “legacy on-premise implementations.”
Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin (adjusted for deferred revenues) contracted 110 bps from the year-ago-figure to 61.7%. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin during the reported quarter came in at 54.8% compared with 46.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA during the came in at $5.1 million compared with $2.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP operating margin (as a percentage of revenues before deferred revenue adjustment) expanded 770 bps to 13.2%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Model N exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $60.8 million compared with $58.5 million reported in the previous quarter.
As of Sep 30, 2019, the company had total debt (including current portion) of almost $44.3 million, up from $49.1 million reported in the previous quarter.
For 12 months ended Sep 30, 2019, net cash generated by operating activities came in at $10.5 million.
Guidance
The company anticipates fiscal first-quarter 2020 GAAP revenues to come in between $37 million and $37.4 million. Subscription for the first quarter is anticipated in the range of $27.6-$28 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $36.6 million.
Non-GAAP net income is anticipated in the range of 5 cents to 7 cents per share for the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at earnings of 6 cents.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $3.2 million to $3.6 million.
For fiscal 2020, Model N expects GAAP revenues to be in the range of $152 million to $155 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $152.8 million.
Subscription for the fiscal 2020 is projected in the range of $113-$115 million.
Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of 22-31 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 26 cents.
Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $12 million to $15 million.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Model N carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Universal Display Corporation OLED, Fortinet, Inc. FTNT and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM. Each of the stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rate for Universal Display, Fortinet and Taiwan Semiconductor is currently pegged at 30%, 14% and 10.4%, respectively.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Model N, Inc. (MODN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Universal Display Corporation (OLED): Free Stock Analysis Report
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.