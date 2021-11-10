Markets
Model N Declines As Outlook Comes In Below Consensus

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud revenue management solutions provider Model N, Inc. (MODN) are sliding more than 12% Wednesday morning after the company provided first quarter as well as full-year revenue outlook, below consensus estimates.

Looking forward to the first quarter, Revenue is expected between $49.5 million and $50 million. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters stands at $51.22 million.

For the full-year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $211 million- $214 million. The consensus estimate stands at $215.73 million.

Adjusted EPS for the first quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.08- $0.09. This compares with the analysts' view of $0.09 per share.

Adjusted EPS for the full-year is expected to be in the range of $0.44 - $0.49. Analysts see earnings of $0.48 per share for the period.

The company reported net loss of $6.07 million or $0.17 per share in the fourth quarter compared with net loss of $3.66 million or $0.11 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

MODN is at $32.46 currently. It has traded in the range of $28.98- $48.20 in the last 52 weeks.

