Modec (TYO:6269) Price Target Increased by 22.50% to 2,499.00

The average one-year price target for Modec (TYO:6269) has been revised to 2,499.00 / share. This is an increase of 22.50% from the prior estimate of 2,040.00 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,424.00 to a high of 2,625.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.80% from the latest reported closing price of 1,896.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modec. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6269 is 0.03%, an increase of 23.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 2,905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,795K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6269 by 7.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 264K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6269 by 1.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing a decrease of 268.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6269 by 1.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 124K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6269 by 6.97% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 87K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6269 by 1.87% over the last quarter.

