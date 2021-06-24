Cryptocurrencies

Mode Global Approved by UK Regulator for Crypto-Asset Registration

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
(Piotr Swat/Shutterstock)

Mode Global Holdings has won approval from the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to join the regulator’s crypto-asset business register.

  • The financial-services regulator granted anti-money laundering approval to Mode’s Fibermode subsidiary and awarded an electronic money license to its Greyfoxx unit, an announcement Thursday said.
  • With the registration, Mode plans to decommission its “Bitcoin Jar” investment product to focus on building a payment system with a bitcoin cashback offering.
  • Mode shares trade on the London Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of over £44 million ($61 million).
  • The FCA became the U.K.’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing supervisor of crypto asset firms in January, requiring businesses to register under its auspices to continue to operate.
  • Mode joins two Gemini entities, Archax, Ziglu and Digivault, the custody arm of Diginex, on the register.
  • The deadline for registration was recently extended from July 9 to March 31.
  • The regulator warned yesterday that there are 111 unregistered crypto-asset firms in the U.K., which poses a risk to the broader financial system.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular