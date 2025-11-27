MODD, LAB, HOWL, COGT, LGVN, ABCL Lead Biotech After-Hours Rally - Nov 26

(RTTNews) - Several biotech and life sciences companies posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Wednesday, November 26, reflecting investor interest despite a relatively quiet news cycle.

Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) shares surged in after-hours trading on November 26, climbing 11.51% to $0.4380. This rebound followed a modest decline of 1.80% at the close, where the stock ended at $0.3928. While no fresh news was released on Wednesday, investors may still be reacting to the company's November 17 announcement of Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for its in-house study of the Pivot insulin delivery system. The study, designed to simulate real-world conditions, will provide critical data on device function and usability, along with valuable patient feedback.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) advanced 4.90% after hours to $1.50, building on a modest 0.70% gain during the regular session. The company last made headlines on November 19, when it announced a strategic collaboration with Molecular Instruments to develop next-generation Imaging Mass Cytometry workflows. The partnership leverages HCR imaging technologies, including the HCR HiFi Encoder, to enhance protein imaging capabilities.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) rose 4.39% in after-hours trading to $1.0199, following a strong 7.33% gain during the regular session, closing at $0.9770. No new corporate updates were issued on Wednesday, but the stock's momentum suggests continued investor optimism.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) climbed 6.09% to $42.85 in the after-hours session on November 26. This gain followed a 1.69% rise during the regular session, with shares closing at $40.39. Despite no news on Wednesday, the company's strong performance underscores investor confidence in its pipeline and recent progress.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) shares rose 4.59% after hours to $0.6772, extending gains from the regular session where the stock closed at $0.6475, up 7.02%. While no new announcements were made Wednesday, the company recently disclosed that its Alzheimer's disease study results will be presented at the upcoming Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD 2025) in San Diego, highlighting its ongoing research momentum.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) gained 3.85% after hours, trading at $3.78, following a modest 0.55% increase during the regular session. The company did not release news on Wednesday, but the after-hours strength reflects renewed investor interest in its antibody discovery platform.

