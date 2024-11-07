News & Insights

Stocks

Modalis Therapeutics Reports Positive Foreign Exchange Gains

November 07, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (JP:4883) has released an update.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation has reported a non-operating income of 19 million yen due to favorable foreign exchange rate fluctuations for the first nine months of 2024. This reflects positively on the company’s financial performance, showcasing effective management of foreign currency assets and liabilities.

For further insights into JP:4883 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.