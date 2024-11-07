Modalis Therapeutics Reports Positive Foreign Exchange Gains

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (JP:4883) has released an update.

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation has reported a non-operating income of 19 million yen due to favorable foreign exchange rate fluctuations for the first nine months of 2024. This reflects positively on the company’s financial performance, showcasing effective management of foreign currency assets and liabilities.

