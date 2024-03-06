MOD vs. RACE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Modine (MOD) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Modine and Ferrari are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that MOD's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

MOD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 27.37, while RACE has a forward P/E of 49.51. We also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.92.

Another notable valuation metric for MOD is its P/B ratio of 6.33. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RACE has a P/B of 27.72.

These metrics, and several others, help MOD earn a Value grade of B, while RACE has been given a Value grade of C.

MOD has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than RACE, so it seems like value investors will conclude that MOD is the superior option right now.

