MOD or THRM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are likely familiar with Modine (MOD) and Gentherm (THRM). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Modine has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Gentherm has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that MOD likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than THRM has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

MOD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.44, while THRM has a forward P/E of 11.99. We also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. THRM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92.

Another notable valuation metric for MOD is its P/B ratio of 0.31. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, THRM has a P/B of 2.03.

These metrics, and several others, help MOD earn a Value grade of A, while THRM has been given a Value grade of C.

MOD is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that MOD is likely the superior value option right now.

