MOD or RACE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Modine (MOD) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Modine has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that MOD's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

MOD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.22, while RACE has a forward P/E of 48.61. We also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09.

Another notable valuation metric for MOD is its P/B ratio of 3.27. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RACE has a P/B of 22.33.

These metrics, and several others, help MOD earn a Value grade of A, while RACE has been given a Value grade of D.

MOD stands above RACE thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that MOD is the superior value option right now.

