$MOBX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MOBX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,365,511 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MOBX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MOBX stock page):
$MOBX Insider Trading Activity
$MOBX insiders have traded $MOBX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES J PETERSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 461,703 shares for an estimated $441,387.
- FREDERICK C GOERNER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,276 shares for an estimated $11,176.
$MOBX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $MOBX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOCUS PARTNERS WEALTH added 642,857 shares (+64.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $573,942
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 530,204 shares (+3426.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $473,366
- SYNTEGRA PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC removed 184,018 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,291
- VANGUARD CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS added 162,361 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $124,254
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 61,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,701
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 56,563 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,499
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 54,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,697
