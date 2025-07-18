$MOBX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MOBX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,365,511 of trading volume.

$MOBX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MOBX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MOBX stock page ):

$MOBX insiders have traded $MOBX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES J PETERSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 461,703 shares for an estimated $441,387 .

. FREDERICK C GOERNER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,276 shares for an estimated $11,176.

$MOBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $MOBX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

