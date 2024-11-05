Mobvista Inc. to Review Third-Quarter Financial Results

Mobvista, Inc. (HK:1860) has released an update.

Mobvista Inc. has scheduled a board meeting on November 15, 2024, to review and approve its third-quarter financial results. This meeting will focus on evaluating the company’s performance for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024, potentially impacting investor insights into Mobvista’s financial health.

