Mobix Labs Submits Acquisition Proposal To EMCORE - Quick Facts

September 30, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mobix Labs (MOBX) has submitted a non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of EMCORE (EMKR) to acquire all of EMCORE's outstanding shares for $3.80 per share in cash. Mobix Labs' all cash offer is subject to the approval of the EMCORE Board, the execution of a definitive agreement between Mobix Labs and EMCORE, and any shareholder approval that may be required by law.

EMCORE is a supplier of inertial sensors and systems for land, sea, air, and space applications in the aerospace and defense market.

