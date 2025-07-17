Mobix Labs Sees Surge In Filter Connector Demand From Defense, Aerospace Sectors

(RTTNews) - Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX), a leader in advanced connectivity and EMI filtering technology, reported strong quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in its filter and interconnect product lines.

The company's subsidiary, EMI Filter Solutions, saw a notable increase in high-value production orders in Q2 2025. These orders came from leading U.S. defense contractors and cutting-edge aerospace initiatives, reinforcing Mobix Labs' role in national security infrastructure.

According to Bob Ydens, VP and GM of Interconnect Products, Mobix Labs' filtering solutions are becoming integral to mission-critical defense systems. He emphasized that as the U.S. and allied nations scale investments in secure communications and aerospace technologies, the company's products are playing a vital enabling role due to their performance and reliability.

In Q2 2025, Mobix Labs launched its Filtered D-Sub connectors, generating new production orders, and secured a major classified military system contract from a U.S. defense contractor. The company also expanded shipments to defense electronics integrators for satellite and GPS applications, experienced heightened demand for custom filters supporting U.S. Navy programs, ramped up production of filtered connectors for next-generation aerospace platforms, and received initial volume orders for its new Filtered ARINC connectors designed for aerospace communications.

Both Filtered D-Sub and ARINC product lines, launched in 2024, have outpaced demand projections. Engineered for rugged and high-performance environments, they are tailored for the stringent needs of modern defense and aerospace systems.

Thursday, MOBX closed at $0.802, up 4.56%, and was trading after hours at $0.8383, a further gain of 4.53%, on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.