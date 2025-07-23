Markets
MOBX

Mobix Labs Names Phil Sansone New CEO As Fabian Battaglia Set To Retire

July 23, 2025 — 07:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX), a fabless semiconductor company, Wednesday said it appointed Phil Sansone, who has been the interim chief executive since April 2025, as its new CEO. The company's current Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Fabian Battaglia is retiring on July 25.

Sansone brings more than 30 years of global sales and executive management experience within the semiconductor industry.

"Since joining Mobix Labs in October 2021 as Vice President of Sales, Sansone has notably expanded the company's footprint in the military, defense, and aerospace sectors, securing key orders for technologies utilized in critical U.S. military and defense platforms," Mobix Labs said in a statement.

