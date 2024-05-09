News & Insights

Mobix Labs Agrees To Acquire RaGE Systems

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire RaGE Systems Inc., a prominent provider of radio frequency joint design and manufacturing services located in Massachusetts.

The total consideration includes around $2 million in cash, approximately $10 million in Mobix Labs stock, and potential earn-out payments of up to $8 million over eight fiscal quarters in a mix of cash and stock pending the achievement of specific financial metrics.

The transaction is anticipated to be finalized in May 2024.

RaGE Systems specializes in creating products for 5G communications, mmWave imaging, and Software Defined Radio for commercial, industrial, and defense & aerospace sectors.

"With this acquisition, Mobix Labs will decrease the time necessary to develop cutting-edge wireless communications and integrated circuit products for its customers, particularly in the fast-growing mmWave 5G sector," said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs.

