Mobix Lab enters strategic partnership with TalkingHeads Wireless

Mobix Lab (MOBX)s announced a strategic partnership with TalkingHeads Wireless. This collaboration will focus on developing products aimed at significantly reducing power consumption in base stations through the integration of advanced AI technologies and power-aware radio architectures.
