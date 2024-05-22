News & Insights

Mobius Trust Releases April 2024 Factsheet

Mobius Investment Trust Plc (GB:MMIT) has released an update.

Mobius Investment Trust Plc has announced that its latest monthly factsheet dated 30 April 2024 is now available on their website, also confirming submission to the National Storage Mechanism for public inspection. Interested parties can access the document for detailed insights into the Trust’s performance and updates. For additional information, Mobius Capital Partners LLP is the point of contact.

