Mobius Investment Trust: Stake Increase by Connor Broadley

Connor Broadley Limited has increased its stake in Mobius Investment Trust PLC to 4.14%, up from 3.91%, according to a voluntary disclosure. This change highlights the firm’s growing interest in the investment trust, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this increased holding noteworthy as it could influence market perceptions and stock dynamics.

