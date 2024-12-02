News & Insights

Mobius Investment Trust: Stake Increase by Connor Broadley

December 02, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mobius Investment Trust Plc (GB:MMIT) has released an update.

Connor Broadley Limited has increased its stake in Mobius Investment Trust PLC to 4.14%, up from 3.91%, according to a voluntary disclosure. This change highlights the firm’s growing interest in the investment trust, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this increased holding noteworthy as it could influence market perceptions and stock dynamics.

