News & Insights

Stocks

Mobius Investment Trust Reveals Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mobius Investment Trust Plc (GB:MMIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mobius Investment Trust plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, the company has 115,420,336 ordinary shares, each carrying a voting right, with none held in Treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders who need to calculate their level of interest in the company according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into GB:MMIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.