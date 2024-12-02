Mobius Investment Trust Reveals Voting Rights Update

Mobius Investment Trust Plc (GB:MMIT) has released an update.

Mobius Investment Trust plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, the company has 115,420,336 ordinary shares, each carrying a voting right, with none held in Treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders who need to calculate their level of interest in the company according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

