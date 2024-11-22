News & Insights

Mobius Investment Trust Releases October Performance Factsheet

November 22, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Mobius Investment Trust Plc (GB:MMIT) has released an update.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC has announced that their latest monthly factsheet, detailing the company’s performance as of October 31, 2024, is now accessible on their website. Investors and those interested in the financial markets can review the document for insights into the trust’s current standing. The factsheet is also available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism.

