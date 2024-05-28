Mobiquity Technologies Secures $400K in Successful Fundraise

The latest announcement is out from Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ).

The Company recently announced a successful fundraising week where it secured $400,000 from accredited investors through the sale of 800,000 common shares at $0.50 each. This initiative increased the total outstanding common shares to 6,590,260. The details were provided in a press release, complying with Regulation FD, and are not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference into any other filings.

See more insights into MOBQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.