Mobiquity Technologies Secures $400K in Successful Fundraise

May 28, 2024 — 06:04 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ).

The Company recently announced a successful fundraising week where it secured $400,000 from accredited investors through the sale of 800,000 common shares at $0.50 each. This initiative increased the total outstanding common shares to 6,590,260. The details were provided in a press release, complying with Regulation FD, and are not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference into any other filings.

