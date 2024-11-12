News & Insights

Mobiquity Technologies, Context Networks launch first casino installations

November 12, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) is building upon their strategic partnership with Context Networks and announces the initial deployment of their cutting-edge slot machine advertising technology, now live with River City Amusements. This launch marks the beginning of a broader rollout, introducing a comprehensive ad ecosystem within casino environments, transforming player experiences with Mobiquity’s and Context Networks’ data-driven, highly targeted advertising platform. “Our collaboration with Context Networks is a blueprint for the future of casino advertising,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. “By utilizing data to re-engage casino audiences beyond their on-site visits, we’re transforming traditional gaming spaces into immersive, multi-platform advertising opportunities, delivering unparalleled reach and relevance for brands.”

