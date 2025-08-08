Mobimo H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mobimo reported first half profit of 109.7 million Swiss francs including revaluation compared to 65.6 million Swiss francs, prior year. Excluding revaluation, profit was 51.5 million francs compared to 47.8 million francs. Operating result, or EBIT came in at 144.5 million francs including revaluation compared to 83.3 million francs. Excluding revaluation, operating result or EBIT came in at 73.0 million francs compared to 61.3 million francs. Funds from operations I or FFO I increased to 59.7 million francs from 46.2 million francs.

Net rental income remained constant at 72.6 million francs compared to 72.5 million francs, last year. On a like-for-like basis, rental income rose by 2.2%.

